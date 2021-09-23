Bitcoin.org gets hacked by online scammers

Syed AhadWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 08:32 pm
Bitcoin.org

The first website about bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin.org, got hacked by online scammers and down as of the time of writing.

Bitcoin.org’s anonymous curator, Cobra publicized that the website was dealing with hackers handling to put up a scam notice on the web.

BTC developer Matt Corallo tweeted that “Looks like Bitcoin.org got hacked and the entire site replaced with a scam asking for free Bitcoin. Do not send funds to that address,”

Following a query from Corallo, Namecheap momentarily restricted the website. As per Cobra, the Bitcoin.org website “may be down for a few days.”

Previous to the website going offline, users stated that the website was presenting a typical fake giveaway notice, with scammers apparently handling to accumulate about $17,000 to their addresses.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 min ago
Altcoins rush as cryptocurrency market regains steam

The cryptocurrency market is active together with equities Thursday, a day after...
31 mins ago
ECC approves Kamyab Pakistan Programme; 40% payment of IPPs dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet formally approved the...
42 mins ago
UAE enables crypto trading in an economic free zone in Dubai

Financial regulators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached an arrangement...
47 mins ago
Power generation up 10% in August

KARACHI: Total power generation for August 2021 was recorded at 16,078GWh, which...
49 mins ago
Pakistan takes up $800 million outstanding dues issue with Etisalat

ISLAMABAB: The government has once again taken up the issue of an...
51 mins ago
Pakistan stocks continue bearish trend; index down 300 points

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks continued to witness pressure, amid selling over the lack...