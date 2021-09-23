Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 23rd September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 01:22 pm
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee.

Today Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan

Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 17th, Sept 2021).

1 BTC = 7,499,301.14 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,499,301.14 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 23rd September 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
17 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 23rd September 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
46 mins ago
Dutch diplomat visits UVAS

LAHORE: Dutch Commercial Counselor Paul Ederer has expressed interest in collaboration with...
1 hour ago
Emerging Afghan situation can be a major business opportunity: official

LAHORE: The emerging situation in Afghanistan due to change of regime could...
1 hour ago
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 23rd September 2021

Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...
7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 23rd September 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (23rd August 2021) today 24 Carat is...