Chairman FBR: Revenue increased by 41% over the prior financial year

The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance that revenues have increased by 41% over the previous financial year.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Faizullah Kamuka.

The Chairman FBR said that with the increase in revenue, the tax system has improved, with income tax refunds of more than Rs. 323 billion are yet to be paid, Rs 181 billion sales tax refunds were issued to increase the production of industries.

PML-N member Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that not everything is going well at the moment.

Chairman FBR said that his job is not to formulate policy but to implement the policy.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that customs duty has increased by 47% due to an increase in imports.