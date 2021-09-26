Elections of HCCI, Muhammad Faizan Elahi elected unopposed President

Syed AhadWeb Editor

26th Sep, 2021. 09:08 pm
HCCI

According to the election schedule of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) for the year 2021-2022, the date of submission of nomination forms for the election of office bearers is September 23, 2021.

Faizan Elahi, Mohammad Arif for senior vice president, and Danish Shafiq for vice president filed nomination papers.

Thus only three candidates submitted nomination papers that were declared valid after scrutiny, so according to unconfirmed results, Mohammad Faizan Elahi President, Muhammad Arif Senior Vice President, and Danish Shafiq Vice President have been elected unopposed.

