Elon Musk expressed support for cryptocurrency, naming it indestructible
As worldwide regulators remain to inspect the crypto industry, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has stated support for cryptocurrency, naming it indestructible.
“It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto, but it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement,” Elon Musk stated at the Code Conference in California.
As per the Tesla CEO, the decentralized nature of cryptos may be a challenge for the Chinese government, which publicized a fresh war on cryptocurrency.
“I suppose cryptocurrency is fundamentally aimed at reducing the power of a centralized government,” Musk noted, adding, “They don’t like that.” He also suggested that the latest Chinese crackdown on crypto is likely to have something to do with the country’s “significant electricity generation issues.”
“Part of it may actually be due to electricity shortages in many parts of China. A lot of South China right now is having random power outages because the power demand is higher than expected […] Crypto mining might be playing a role in that,” he said.
Read More
Crypto acceptance remains to gain momentum in Switzerland
Crypto acceptance remains to gain energy in Switzerland as local financial regulators...
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) lifts hint of Utility Token
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is discovering the option of making...
Huobi moved extensive parts of its operations out of China
Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange moved extensive parts of its operations out of...
China, Bangladesh discuss economic, trade ties in post-Covid era
DHAKA: China and Bangladesh have discussed how to promote the healthy development...
Pakistan stocks remain bearish on global commodity price hike
KARACHI: Pakistan stocks witnessed a massive selloff, falling below the level of...