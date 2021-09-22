Export of sports goods surge by 25.63%

Export of sports goods throughout the initial two months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 increased by 25.63% against the exports of the consistent period of the previous year.

Throughout the period from July-Aug 2021, sports goods cost US $ 24,060 thousand were exported against the exports of US $ 19,152 thousand of a similar period of the previous year.

Football exports surge by 18.79%, cost US $ 11,032 thousand exported against to exports cost the US $ 9,287 thousand in a similar period of the previous year, as per the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

While the export of gloves also surges by 18.82% as the exports in the present fiscal year were recorded at worth US $ 6,111 thousand against the exports in the similar period of the previous year which recorded US$ 5,143 thousand.

Through the period under review, other exports surge by 46.48%, worth US $ 6,917 thousand exported in the present fiscal year against the exports of worth the US $ 4,722 thousand of the similar period of the previous year.