Footwear Exports increase 23.7pc In two Months
Footwear exports from the country upsurge by 23.72% throughout the initial two months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 against a similar period of the earlier year.
Footwear exports increase to US$26.787M in July-August (2021-22) linked to the export of $21.65M throughout a similar period of the prior year.
As per the new data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on a yearly and monthly basis, the export of footwear increased by 51% and 3.78% in August 2021 in contrast to the exports in August 2020 and July 2021.
The data shows that throughout the period under appraisal, exports of footwear increase to $13.642M in August as compared to the export of $13.145M in July 2021 and $9.03M in August 2020.
The detail further shows that the export of leather footwear increase from $18.9M in July-August 2020-21 to $22.68M in a similar period of the present fiscal year, therefore showing an upsurge of 20%.
Likewise, the export of other shoes also upsurges from $2.7M in the consistent period of the previous year to $4.1M the current year, showing an upsurge of 50%.
