Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 18th Sept 2021

18th Sep, 2021. 04:09 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 18th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 18th September 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 112400

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 112400 Rs. 101742 Rs. 97124
per 10 Gram Rs. 96365 Rs. 88334 Rs. 83270
per Gram Gold Rs. 95,165 Rs 8723 Rs 8327

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

