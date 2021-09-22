Imports of machinery increased by 40% in July-August

During July and August of the current financial year, the imports of machinery for the establishment of new industries, expansion of the network of textile industries, mobile phone companies, and increase in power generation has increased by 40%.

According to media reports, imports of machinery, plants, and technology increased from $ 1.32 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year to $1.86 billion in the first two months of this year, with an increase of 28%.

In July-August 2021, machinery worth $340 million was imported to increase power generation, In the first two months of the last financial year, power generation machinery worth $265.6 million was imported.

Textile machinery worth $144.4 million was imported during July and August. Another $382.7 million worth of electrical machinery was imported.

Mobile phone companies imported $367 million worth of machinery in July and August.