K-Electric has demanded to increase the price of electricity per unit

Syed AhadWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 11:43 pm
K-Electric

K Electric, a private power distributor in Karachi, has demanded an increase of 97 paisa per unit.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), K Electric applied for the August fuel charges adjustment.

NEPRA has said that K Electric has asked for Rs 1.76 billion in monthly fuel adjustment while the hearing on K Electric’s request will be held on September 29.

 

