Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 25th September 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in karachi today on 25th September 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Karachi Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 25th September 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 113000

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 113000 Rs. 101742 Rs. 97124
per 10 Gram Rs. 96880 Rs. 88806 Rs. 83270
per Gram Gold Rs. 95,165 Rs 8723 Rs 8327

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 25th Sept 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25th September 2021, Check currency...
38 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 25th September 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 25th...
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 25th Sept 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
3 hours ago
Remittances were legalized through the Money Service Bureau

KARACHI: The government has legalized remittances through the money service bureau. According...
5 hours ago
Leather Manufacturers' Exports surge by 8.21%

The Leather Manufacturers' exports in the initial two months of the fiscal...
6 hours ago
Russia can start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan

As per Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid, Russia...