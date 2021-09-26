Petroleum Division proposed a 35% increase in gas prices

The Petroleum Division proposed a 35% increase in gas prices for domestic customers ahead of the winter season.

According to reports, prices would be a surge for 4 months (November to February). The surge in gas prices has been planned for customers coming under the past four slabs although the prices will stay unchanged for the first two slabs.

Customers, who use more than 200 to 400 MMBTU gas in the price variety of Rs553 to Rs1,460 per month, lie under the past four slabs, as per reports.

A concluding decision about the price increase will be made by the federal cabinet.