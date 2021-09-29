Price of broiler meat in the city reduced by Rs 11
The retail price of broiler meat in the city has been reduced by Rs 11 to Rs 291, the price of live broiler chicken by Rs 7 to Rs 201 per kg while the price of farm eggs have remained stable at Rs 180 per dozen.
