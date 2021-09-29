Price of broiler meat in the city reduced by Rs 11

Syed Ahad

29th Sep, 2021. 10:53 pm
broiler meat

The retail price of broiler meat in the city has been reduced by Rs 11 to Rs 291, the price of live broiler chicken by Rs 7 to Rs 201 per kg while the price of farm eggs have remained stable at Rs 180 per dozen.

