Raja Wasim Hassan: The date for filing tax returns should be extended
Raja Wasim Hassan has said that in addition to resolving working hours in the Corona epidemic, Saturday and Sunday holidays, and due to the country’s political situation and other reasons including economic instability, the majority of the industrial and business community could not file their tax returns on time.
Therefore, keeping in view the plight of the business community, the FBR should extend the date of filing of income tax returns till December 31, as the deadline of September 30 has been fixed due to complications in income tax and wealth statement forms.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Khalid Ganj traders Khalid United Steel, Farrukh Mansha, Hafiz Kamran, Raja Nabil, and others.
