The FBR offices will be open until midnight tonight
LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) offices will continue to work till 12 noon today (Thursday) to submit income tax returns.
The FBR had issued a notification to extend the working hours of the offices for the purpose of filing income tax returns.
Relevant FBR offices have also been directed to liaise with the concerned branches of the banks. The last date for submission of returns for the year 2021 by the FBR has been fixed as September 30.
