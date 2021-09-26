Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 26th Sept 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (26th September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 213.25 while 22k Carat is AED 200.50. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE Dirham) – (Updated 26th September 2021)