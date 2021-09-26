Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 26th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (26th September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 213.25 while 22k Carat is AED 200.50. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE Dirham) – (Updated 26th September 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|190.00 AED
|212.00 AED
|199.25 AED
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Read More
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 26th Sept 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Sept 2021
SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 211.20 Saudi Arabian Riyal/Gram 24K....
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 26th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 26th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, UAE Dirham (26th Sept 2021)
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 26th September 2021, Check currency...