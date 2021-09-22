US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 22nd September 2021 is Rs. 168.70. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.
US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 22nd September 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|22nd Sept 2021
|167.10
|168.70
Today Dollar rate – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 22nd Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (22nd September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22nd September 2021, Check currency...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 22nd Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 22nd Sept 2021 is being sold...
Raja Wasim Hassan: The date for filing tax returns should be extended
Raja Wasim Hassan has said that in addition to resolving working hours...