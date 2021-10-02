UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 3rd October 2021

03rd Oct, 2021. 03:30 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (3rd Oct, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 46.49 currency market on October 3rd, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING
3rd Oct, 2021 44.00 46.49

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

