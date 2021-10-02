UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 3rd October 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (3rd Oct, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 46.49 currency market on October 3rd, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|3rd Oct, 2021
|44.00
|46.49
UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd October 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 3rd...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 3rd October 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 3rd October 2021 is being sold...
Tarin vows to address KCCI’s concerns over tax laws amendment
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has assured that...
Several PSEs fail to earn profits due to corruption: official
KARACHI: Several Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) have failed to earn profits due...
Pakistan stocks likely to remain bullish on IMF review positive outcome
KARACHI: After a roller-coaster ride during the week ended October 1, 2021,...