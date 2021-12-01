1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today 28th December 2021
Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate for today.
Bitcoin to PKR
Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 21st December 2021).
1 BTC = ₨8,806,124.45 PKR
Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth ₨8,806,124.45 Pakistani Rupees today.
BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.
Changes of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Rupees (PKR)
Compare the cost of 1 Bitcoin in Pakistani Rupees in the past with the current price at the moment.
|Date
|Day of the week
|1 BTC to PKR
|Changes
|Changes %
|December 21, 2021
|Tuesday
|1 BTC = 8,762,483.98 PKR
|+397,623.27 PKR
|+4.54%
|December 22, 2021
|Wednesday
|1 BTC = 8,748,580.24 PKR
|-13,903.74 PKR
|-0.16%
|December 23, 2021
|Thursday
|1 BTC = 9,082,443.48 PKR
|+333,863.24 PKR
|+3.68%
|December 24, 2021
|Friday
|1 BTC = 9,048,341.11 PKR
|-34,102.37 PKR
|-0.38%
|December 25, 2021
|Saturday
|1 BTC = 9,047,083.54 PKR
|-1,257.56 PKR
|-0.01%
|December 26, 2021
|Sunday
|1 BTC = 9,102,302.38 PKR
|+55,218.84 PKR
|+0.61%
|December 27, 2021 (today)
|Monday
|1 BTC = 8,806,124.45 PKR
|-296,177.93 PKR
|-3.36%
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 28th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Govt urged to take early steps for bridging gap between imports, exports
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
CDWP proposes two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to Ecnec for approval
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended two projects worth...
UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites
MOSCOW: A Russian Soyuz rocket on Monday took 36 more satellites from...
Pakistan equity market shed 205 points amid profit-taking
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on the first day...