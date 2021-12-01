1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today 28th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 01:07 am
Bitcoin to PKR

Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate for today.

Bitcoin to PKR

Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 21st December 2021).

1 BTC =  ₨8,806,124.45 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth ₨8,806,124.45 Pakistani Rupees today.

Changes of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Rupees (PKR)

Compare the cost of 1 Bitcoin in Pakistani Rupees in the past with the current price at the moment.

Date Day of the week 1 BTC to PKR Changes Changes %
December 21, 2021 Tuesday 1 BTC = 8,762,483.98 PKR  +397,623.27 PKR  +4.54%
December 22, 2021 Wednesday 1 BTC = 8,748,580.24 PKR  -13,903.74 PKR  -0.16%
December 23, 2021 Thursday 1 BTC = 9,082,443.48 PKR  +333,863.24 PKR  +3.68%
December 24, 2021 Friday 1 BTC = 9,048,341.11 PKR  -34,102.37 PKR  -0.38%
December 25, 2021 Saturday 1 BTC = 9,047,083.54 PKR  -1,257.56 PKR  -0.01%
December 26, 2021 Sunday 1 BTC = 9,102,302.38 PKR  +55,218.84 PKR  +0.61%
December 27, 2021 (today) Monday 1 BTC = 8,806,124.45 PKR  -296,177.93 PKR  -3.36%

