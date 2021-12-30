Bank Holiday: Banks to remain shut for public dealings on Monday January 3

Banks across Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday January 3 the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the central bank January 3, 2022, will be observed as “Bank Holiday”, therefore, all banks, Microfinance Banks (MFBs) development finance institutions (DFIs) will remain closed for public dealing.

It’s worth noting that the central bank had announced a day before that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches would be open until 8 p.m. on December 30 and 10 p.m. on December 31, respectively, to facilitate the collection of government receipts and taxes.

“Accordingly, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8pm on December 31, 2021 (Friday) for same day clearing of payment instruments,” the SBP said in a statement.

All banks were also ordered by the central bank to maintain their affected branches operating until December 31, 2021. (Friday). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declared on Thursday that all banks in Pakistan will be closed for public business on January 3 (Monday).