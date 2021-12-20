Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s BTC TO PKR on, 21st December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 04:30 am
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate for today. 

Bitcoin to PKR

Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 21st December 2021).

1 BTC =  8,308,062.27 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 8,308,062.27 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Read More

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 21st December 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Price in UAE  (21st December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
19 mins ago
SAR TO PKR open market rates on, 21st December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian...
30 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 21st December 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 21st, 2021 stands at Rs107,253...
8 hours ago
Current account deficit balloons to $7 billion in five months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has ballooned to $7 billion during the...
9 hours ago
SBP praises banks for disbursing Rs1.4 trillion agriculture credit

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Monday...
9 hours ago
PSX remains bullish; KSE-100 Index gains 439 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a bullish session, as investors’ sentiment eased...