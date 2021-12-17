Gold Rate in UAE today on, 18th December 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (18th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED203.25 from previous day’s AED201.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED216.25 from previous day’s AED214.50.