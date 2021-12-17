Gold Rate in UAE today on, 18th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 03:45 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (18th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED203.25 from previous day’s AED201.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED216.25 from previous day’s AED214.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th December 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 194.00 AED 216.25 AED 203.25 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

