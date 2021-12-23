KCCI organises training session on Amazon readiness, selling

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Usaid-Small and Medium Enterprises Activity (SMEA) organised a full-day training session on Amazon readiness and selling, a statement said on Thursday.

KCCI president Muhammad Idrees appreciated the Ministry of Commerce for its strenuous efforts that led to inclusion of Pakistan in the Amazon sellers’ list, saying that it is a great milestone which would surely promote e-commerce all over Pakistan.

He also appreciated the Usaid – SMEA for conducting the training session on Amazon for KCCI members, which was aimed at educating the Pakistani exporters on how to benefit from the e-commerce being offered by Amazon.

Idrees was of the view that in order to make the most of the Amazon opportunity, a lot of hard work was required in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems and customer relationship management.

“To reap [the] full benefits, all the stakeholders have to work together in order to drive the Pakistani e-commerce sector forward and ensure sustained progress and prosperity for Pakistan”, he said.

Khurram Shahzad and Asad Kamran, who were representing Usaid-SMEA, carried out the daylong training session which was followed by a detailed Q&A session.

The session was attended by prominent members of the business community along with KCCI president Muhammad Idrees, senior vice president Abdul Rehman Naqi, vice president Qazi Zahid Hussain, Exports Subcommittee deputy chairman Iqbal Khamisani and KCCI managing committee members.