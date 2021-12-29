PIA, PITB sign agreement to automate system

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for the national flag career, a statement said on Wednesday.

The e-FOAS will enable departmental workflow automation, receipt and issuance management, e-noting and e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler, it added.

“e-FOAS will help improve organisational efficiency through digitisation of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making. It will also facilitate timely and effective management of daily operations by making the routine correspondence digitally accessible round-the-clock,” Arshad Malik of PIA said.

PITB chairman, Azfar Manzoor said, “e-FOAS improves performance through digitisation of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organisations.”

“It aims at strengthening organisations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency,” he added.

PITB chairman, Azfar Manzoor and PIA chief executive officer, Air Marshal Arshad Malik (Retd) signed the document while PIA’s adviser to CEO, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat; chief information officer Syed Asad Hasnain Bukhari; general manager human resources, Athar Hussain, deputy general manager IT, Syed Bakir Naqvi; and PITB’s director general e-Governance Sajid Latif were also present.