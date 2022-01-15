AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.960 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 48.040 in the open market on January 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.