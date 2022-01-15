Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:52 pm

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs126.70 and Rs127.30 at 3:53 pm PST on January 15, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 15th January 2022)

1 AUD = 127.30 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 127.30 PKR
5 AUD 6365.00 PKR
10 AUD 12730.00 PKR
25 AUD 31825.00 PKR
50 AUD 63650.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

14 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 15th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
19 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
23 mins ago
China’s economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom

BEIJING: China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021,...
25 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
28 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
29 mins ago
China’s housing market keeps cooling, prices diverge

BEIJING: China continued to see a generally stable housing market in December...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

covid-19
30 seconds ago
90 pct of Chinese people vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.26 billion Chinese people, or nearly...
GBP TO PKR
4 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
EUR TO PKR
9 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
venezuela
10 mins ago
Venezuela creeps out of hyperinflation, but no one feels it

CARACAS: Economists say that Venezuela has come out of a four-year cycle...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600