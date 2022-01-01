Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 1st January 2022
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,202,958.05 on January 1, 2022 in the open exchange market.
The rate of BTC decreased 2.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8,006,419.6 on Dec 31, 2021.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan
1 BTC = 8,202,958.05 PKR
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
