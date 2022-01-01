Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 1st January 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs8,202,958.05 on January 1, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC decreased 2.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8,006,419.6 on Dec 31, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 8,202,958.05 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.