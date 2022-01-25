Bitcoin to PKR exchange rates on, 25th Jan 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 6,345,896.49 on Tuesday (January 25, 2022).

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,398,532.25 on Jan 24, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

