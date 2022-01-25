Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022.

Bitcoin to PKR exchange rates on, 25th Jan 2022

Bitcoin to PKR

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 6,345,896.49 on Tuesday (January 25, 2022).

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,398,532.25 on Jan 24, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

BTC =  6,345,896.49 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 6,345,896.49 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

