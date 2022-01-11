Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

The rate of BTC increased against PKR. File: Photo

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,556,203.75 on January 12, 2022 (Monday).

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8220667.01 on Jan 11, 2021.

Bitcoin to PKR

1 BTC = 7,556,203.75 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,556,203.75 Pakistani Rupees today.

