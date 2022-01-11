Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 12:10 am

Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

BTC TO PKR

The rate of BTC increased against PKR. File: Photo

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,556,203.75 on January 12, 2022 (Monday).

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs8220667.01 on Jan 11, 2021.

Bitcoin to PKR

1 BTC =  7,556,203.75 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,556,203.75 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

