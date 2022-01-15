Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,656,100 on January 16, 2022 (Sunday).

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 15, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,656,100 PKR

1 XBT 7,656,100 PKR 5 XBT 38,280,500 PKR 10 XBT 76,561,000 PKR 25 XBT 191,403,000 PKR 50 XBT 382,805,000 PKR