Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022
BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,656,100 on January 16, 2022 (Sunday).
The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 15, 2021.
Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan
1 BTC = 7,656,100 PKR
|1 XBT
|7,656,100 PKR
|5 XBT
|38,280,500 PKR
|10 XBT
|76,561,000 PKR
|25 XBT
|191,403,000 PKR
|50 XBT
|382,805,000 PKR
Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,656,100 Pakistani Rupees today.
