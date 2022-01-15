Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 03:30 am

Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,656,100 on January 16, 2022 (Sunday).

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 15, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC =  7,656,100 PKR

1 XBT 7,656,100 PKR
5 XBT 38,280,500 PKR
10 XBT 76,561,000 PKR
25 XBT 191,403,000 PKR
50 XBT 382,805,000 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,656,100 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Read More

7 hours ago
FBR POS Lucky draw: Winners to get prizes today

FBR POS Lucky draw: On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)...
9 hours ago
Google, Facebook chiefs approved market pact: US court

SAN FRANCISCO: The top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved...
11 hours ago
PIAF asks govt to add hydropower projects to renewable energy scope

KARACHI: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman...
11 hours ago
Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by US states

WASHINGTON: Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now...
11 hours ago
US grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

WASHINGTON: High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related...
12 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Infinix Note 10
1 hour ago
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10...
Aima Baig
2 hours ago
From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...
Too Hot to Handle S3
2 hours ago
What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, BINGE,Disney+ and AppleTV+

From January 17 to January 23, 2022, everything worth watching on Netflix,...
Alizeh Shah
2 hours ago
Alizeh Shah’s injured head in latest PHOTO has left Fans Curious

Social media fans have expressed significant curiosity and alarm in response to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600