Botswana Pavilion announce ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: The Botswana Pavilion has announced the ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai to highlight the country’s tourism and investment potential, a statement said.

Set to be on display until February 8, 2022, the event will highlight the Southern African country as a globally competitive force in tourism with a rich natural resource base and investment potential, it added.

The exhibition will shine a spotlight on Botswana’s diverse culture, food, song, dance and the long-standing principles of sustainability, Botswana officials said during a press briefing.

Participating delegates included Botswana Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng, along with her permanent secretary Dr Oduetse Oldman Koboto and Botswana tourism organisation acting chief executive officer Tshoganetso Carl-Ponoesele.

Also present on the occasion were officials from Botswana government entities and tourist operators hoping to share the travel packages on offer and potential investment projects with investors and travellers seeking to learn about the country’s opportunities first-hand.

Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng said that Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes and off-grid vacations.

“The country boasts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Tsodilo Hills with the rock art filled spiritual sites, and the Okavango Delta which is the desert’s unexpected wetland wonder,” she added.

The country hosts the world’s largest elephant population. Botswana’s high-value and low-volume tourism escapades are focused on minimising the negative environmental impacts, while seeing substantial growth in business and investment opportunities due to its stable political environment.

The government together with the tourism industry stakeholders developed the tourism industry Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all tourist enterprises. Through the use of these SoPs, the tourism industry has committed to protect their health and that of travellers to ensure their readiness to host the tourists.

Throughout the month, Botswana Tourism has lined-up a variety of executive and cultural activities to showcase the country’s vast offerings. With the Botswana tourism conference held on January 18, 2022, at the Address Dubai Mall, for dialogue between Botswana and its international trade partners and potential investors, especially those in the UAE and neighbouring GCC countries.

The conference gathered key stakeholders from across the Middle East and focused on travel and tourism as well as investment opportunities in Botswana.

Botswana Tourism Sundowner networking at the end of the tourism conference showcased the culture, food, song and dance of Botswana to experience the feel of the beloved country and its welcoming people.