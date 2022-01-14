Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 09:30 am

BTC TO PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

Karachi: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,560,657.49 on, (Friday) January 14, 2022 .

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 13, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC =  7,560,657.49 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,560,657.49 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Read More

4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th  January 2022, Check updated...
5 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 14th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market on...
11 hours ago
German industry still waiting on post-virus boom amid shortages

FRANKFURT: Germany was yet to see any signs of a “post-coronavirus boom”,...
11 hours ago
Govt working for private sector development: official

KARACHI: The government is working to provide a better business environment to...
11 hours ago
KPT, Chinese firm sign $3 billion deal to develop coastal areas of Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and a Chinese company have signed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UAE Dirham to PKR
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
SAR to PKR
3 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.930 and...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) today on, 14th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14, Jan 2022)...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th  January 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600