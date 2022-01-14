BTC TO PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

Karachi: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,560,657.49 on, (Friday) January 14, 2022 .

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 13, 2021.

Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,560,657.49 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?