BTC TO PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022
Karachi: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,560,657.49 on, (Friday) January 14, 2022 .
The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,545,532.42 on Jan 13, 2021.
Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan
1 BTC = 7,560,657.49 PKR
Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,560,657.49 Pakistani Rupees today.
