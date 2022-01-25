Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:08 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – 25th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 25 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Check the latest currency rates today on, January 25, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.380 126.600
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.200 140.440
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.050
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.840
EURO 199.500 199.840
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.550 1.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.940 47.020
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 131.040 131.260
SWEDISH KRONA 19.130 19.160
SWISS FRANC 192.640 192.970
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 238.680 239.090
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

 

