Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 05:31 am

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 21 January 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 21, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,548.80.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 221.70 from previous day’s SAR 219.77.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.23 from previous day’s SAR 201.46.

Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.88%
Ounce
6,895.94
Yesterday: 6,835.88
Tola
2,585.98
Yesterday: 2,563.46
Gram 24K
221.70
Yesterday: 219.77
Gram 22K
203.23
Yesterday: 201.46
Gram 21K
193.99
Yesterday: 192.30
Gram 18K
166.28
Yesterday: 164.83

Read More

6 hours ago
Aptma calls for uninterrupted gas supply to export oriented textile industries

KARACHI: The export oriented textile industries of Sindh and Balochistan have become...
6 hours ago
Businessmen stresses for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

KARACHI: The real potential of bilateral trade needs to be achieved between...
6 hours ago
Dubai named most popular destination of 2022, beats London, Bali

DUBAI: Dubai has beaten popular holiday destinations such as London, Bali and...
7 hours ago
KSE-100 Index remains flat over economic concerns

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Thursday due to...
7 hours ago
Unisame calls for making Exim bank functional for barter trade

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...
7 hours ago
Da Vinci should grace new euro notes: Lagarde

PARIS: European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde suggested Thursday that Renaissance master...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 mins ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 21 January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (21, Jan 2022)...
Gold Rates In Karachi
2 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 21 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 21, 2022)...
USD TO PKR
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on January 21, 2022

USD TO PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing...
Princess Diana
3 hours ago
Princess Diana asked question about Islam while she was dating Hasnat Khan

Following Princess Diana's divorce from Prince Charles, it was speculated whether she...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement