Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 25th January 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 25, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,590.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 222.09 from previous day’s SAR 221.27.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.58 from previous day’s SAR 202.83.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.37%
Ounce
6,907.99
Yesterday: 6,882.55
Tola
2,590.50
Yesterday: 2,580.96
Gram 24K
222.09
Yesterday: 221.27
Gram 22K
203.58
Yesterday: 202.83
Gram 21K
194.33
Yesterday: 193.61
Gram 18K
166.57
Yesterday: 165.96

