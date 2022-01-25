Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 25th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 25, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,590.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 222.09 from previous day’s SAR 221.27.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.58 from previous day’s SAR 202.83.