Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 25th January 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 25, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,590.50.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 222.09 from previous day’s SAR 221.27.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.58 from previous day’s SAR 202.83.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
+0.37%
|Ounce
|
6,907.99
Yesterday: 6,882.55
|Tola
|
2,590.50
Yesterday: 2,580.96
|Gram 24K
|
222.09
Yesterday: 221.27
|Gram 22K
|
203.58
Yesterday: 202.83
|Gram 21K
|
194.33
Yesterday: 193.61
|Gram 18K
|
166.57
Yesterday: 165.96
