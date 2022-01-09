Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 9th January 2022
UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 203.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED204.50 from previous day’s AED203.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED217.75 from previous day’s AED217.00.
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 9, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 08
|6,598.66
|217.75
|204.50
|195.00
|167.25
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
Download BOL News App for latest news