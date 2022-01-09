Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 9th January 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 203.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED204.50 from previous day’s AED203.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED217.75 from previous day’s AED217.00.

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 9, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat January 08 6,598.66 217.75 204.50 195.00 167.25