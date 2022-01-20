Kerala Lottery result today 20th January 2022, Karunya Plus KN 404 lottery result

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by the Kerala government. It is the first of its type in India, having been founded in 1967 under the Kerala government’s lottery department.

Kerala State Bumper Lotteries

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

How to Check Kerala Lottery result?

Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the Karunya Plus KN 404 lottery results on its official website keralalotteriesresults.in.

Individuals who win the lottery must submit their winning ticket to the organisation within 30 days of the draw date. You will not receive the winning money if you do not surrender the ticket.