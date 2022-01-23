KTBA highlights problems in filing sales tax return forms

KARACHI: The tax practitioners have pointed out towards glitches in single sales tax portal hampering the filing of monthly returns.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) in a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) apprised him about the serious difficulties being faced by the taxpayers on the National Single Tax Portal.

The single sales tax portal was launched last month to enable taxpayers file only one sales tax return instead of filing multiple returns for the federal and provincial tax authorities.

The FBR made the filing of sales tax return mandatory for December 2021, which was due on January 18, 2022. However, due to the glitches, the FBR extended the return filing date up to January 24, 2022.

The KTBA said the sales tax return form uploaded at the IRIS, the portal, was premature. The federal tax authorities failed to remove bugs and without prior testing, KTBA President Zeeshan Merchant said, in the letter to the FBR chairman.

Such an exercise would only agitate the taxpayers and also damage the image of the revenue board, he added.

The KTBA president suggested the FBR to allow the filing of sales tax return on the single portal once issues are resolved, synchronised and anomalies are removed. The tax bar apprised the FBR chairman about the irritants in detail. It said the tax period pertaining to December 2021 was not opening in IRIS in case of any pending return.

Further, there are several other issues highlighted such as input tax of previous tax periods were not available; no option available to enter data of non-residents; annexure of providing stocks position was not uploading due to various issues; no template available to process sales tax withholding in the form, etc.