Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:49 am

KTBA highlights problems in filing sales tax return forms

tax

KARACHI: The tax practitioners have pointed out towards glitches in single sales tax portal hampering the filing of monthly returns.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) in a letter to the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) apprised him about the serious difficulties being faced by the taxpayers on the National Single Tax Portal.

The single sales tax portal was launched last month to enable taxpayers file only one sales tax return instead of filing multiple returns for the federal and provincial tax authorities.

The FBR made the filing of sales tax return mandatory for December 2021, which was due on January 18, 2022. However, due to the glitches, the FBR extended the return filing date up to January 24, 2022.

The KTBA said the sales tax return form uploaded at the IRIS, the portal, was premature. The federal tax authorities failed to remove bugs and without prior testing, KTBA President Zeeshan Merchant said, in the letter to the FBR chairman.

Such an exercise would only agitate the taxpayers and also damage the image of the revenue board, he added.

The KTBA president suggested the FBR to allow the filing of sales tax return on the single portal once issues are resolved, synchronised and anomalies are removed. The tax bar apprised the FBR chairman about the irritants in detail. It said the tax period pertaining to December 2021 was not opening in IRIS in case of any pending return.

Further, there are several other issues highlighted such as input tax of previous tax periods were not available; no option available to enter data of non-residents; annexure of providing stocks position was not uploading due to various issues; no template available to process sales tax withholding in the form, etc.

Read More

32 mins ago
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever has revealed ongoing interest in a consumer...
35 mins ago
SBP wins IFN global award for promoting Islamic finance

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has won the Best Central...
37 mins ago
Support for Africa’s vaccine production

WASHINGTON: The start of a new year is often a time to...
40 mins ago
SBP measures likely to support rupee next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable next week on the...
42 mins ago
Pakistan’s Sukuk offering gets Moody’s positive rating

KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated...
47 mins ago
Electricity becomes costlier

KARACHI: The unavailability of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to efficient power...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lata Mangeshkar in hospital
6 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health...
Sushant Singh
19 mins ago
Throwback: Things Sushant Singh planned to do apart from films

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shocked everyone on June...
IMF
26 mins ago
Resumption of IMF programme key to  market performance

KARACHI: The government, amid a heated session of the National Assembly, managed...
Nasir Hameed
27 mins ago
Bright future awaits Pakistan as SMEs, exports grow fast

LAHORE: The government has taken several measures that helped Pakistan in improving...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement