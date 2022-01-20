Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 06:36 am

Latest Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 20th January 2022

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Rate on, 3rd December 2021 Photo Courtesy: File

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 20, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,548.80.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 221.70 from previous day’s SAR 219.77.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.23 from previous day’s SAR 201.46.

Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.88%
Ounce
6,895.94
Yesterday: 6,835.88
Tola
2,585.98
Yesterday: 2,563.46
Gram 24K
221.70
Yesterday: 219.77
Gram 22K
203.23
Yesterday: 201.46
Gram 21K
193.99
Yesterday: 192.30
Gram 18K
166.28
Yesterday: 164.83

