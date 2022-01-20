Latest Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 20th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 20, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,548.80.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 221.70 from previous day’s SAR 219.77.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 203.23 from previous day’s SAR 201.46.

Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia