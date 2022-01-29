Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am
USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.95  at 8:30am PST on January 29, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.77 on January 28, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 29 January 2022)

US Dollar 176.95 177.500
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
29 January 2022 Rs. 176.95
28 January 2021 Rs. 176.77

Read More

14 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
14 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
14 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
14 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
14 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
15 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 28th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
24 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 29, 2022)...
Hareem Shahs
4 hours ago
Hareem Shah’s Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
SpiceJet Air Hostess
4 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600