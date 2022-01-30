Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.35 at 8:30am PST on January 30, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.95on January 29, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 30 January 2022)
|US Dollar
|175.35
|177.500
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|30 January 2022
|Rs. 175.35
|29 January 2021
|Rs. 176.95
Download BOL News App for latest news