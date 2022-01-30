Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am
USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.35  at 8:30am PST on January 30, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.95on January 29, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 30 January 2022)

US Dollar 175.35 177.500
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
30 January 2022 Rs. 175.35
29 January 2021 Rs. 176.95

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022)...
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022)...
8 hours ago
FBR raises the duty on the import of luxury vehicles

From January 27, 2022, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/increased...
11 hours ago
Samsung has begun manufacturing flagship phones in Pakistan

Samsung has begun manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan, beginning with their current flagship...
13 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and...
14 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

AED to PKR
3 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100 and...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 30 January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 30 January 2022, Check updated...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 30th January 2022

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 30 January...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600