Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:47 am

Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

Dollar rate in Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.88  at 9:00 am PST on January 24, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.45 on January 23, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 24 January 2022)

US Dollar 176.88 177.150
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
24 January 2022 Rs. 176.88
23 January 2021 Rs. 176.45

Read More

19 hours ago
Women’s camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi Arabia

RUMAH: Saudi women, in a first for the kingdom, have paraded their...
19 hours ago
Unilever pursues GSK-Pfizer unit after huge bid rebuffed

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever has revealed ongoing interest in a consumer...
19 hours ago
SBP wins IFN global award for promoting Islamic finance

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has won the Best Central...
19 hours ago
Support for Africa’s vaccine production

WASHINGTON: The start of a new year is often a time to...
19 hours ago
SBP measures likely to support rupee next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable next week on the...
19 hours ago
Pakistan’s Sukuk offering gets Moody’s positive rating

KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
15 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 24, 2022)...
Hareem Shah Alizeh Shah
1 hour ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in Car, goes viral

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from...
Shahid Afridi
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators released their PSL 2022 anthem, which ft. Ushna Shah and Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem for the upcoming...
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 
4 hours ago
Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement