Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.88 at 9:00 am PST on January 24, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.45 on January 23, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 24 January 2022)

US Dollar 176.88 177.150