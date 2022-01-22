Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 05:03 pm

Lottery Sambad Today 22 Jan 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm – Nagaland State Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22.1.22, Live Nagaland Lottery Result 22 01 2022, Today Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 22 01 2022, Nagaland Lottery Sambad

Lottery Sambad Result today

Live Lottery Sambad Today 22.1.2022 Result
Board Name Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland State Lottery Sambad
Draw Code 60, 60 & 160
Draw Name Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
First Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000
Result date 22.1.2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM

Lottery Result 1PM

Lottery Result 6PM

Read More

4 hours ago
Gas giants’ Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

BANGKOK: The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar’s billion...
4 hours ago
PDWP approves execution of 7 uplift projects worth Rs8.910 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...
6 hours ago
Sri Lankan inflation hits record 14% as food crisis worsens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka consumer prices shot up a record 14 per cent...
14 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
17 hours ago
Expected Increase in Prices of Hyundai Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

The troubles of mini budget are progressively sweeping the auto industry, and...
17 hours ago
Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a busy year in 2021, nearly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Schedule 2022
6 mins ago
PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

PSL 2022 Schedule – PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2022 The PSL 2022,...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
10 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 22nd January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 22, 2022)...
iPhone 13 Prices
12 mins ago
iPhone 13 Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

iPhone 13 Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 prices...
28 mins ago
SC’s Justice Faez Isa supports recruitment of judges in superior courts through exams

LAHORE: Supreme Court (SC) senior judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has supported...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement