PDWP approves execution of 7 uplift projects worth Rs8.910 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.910 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting held on Friday with Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included improvement and remodeling of Desert Branch Canal Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs459.878 million, checking erosive action of River Chenab at Rs61.470 million, feasibility study of renovation and operationalisation of sports goods and material testing lab (PC-II) at Rs50 million, establishment of Project Management Unit for Lai Nullah expressway at Rs95.085 million, widening/improvement of road from Dijikot Tandlianwala Road to Chak No 91/GB at Rs490.67 million, widening/improvement of road from Vanike Tarrar to Chak Bhatti Turn at Rs700.687 million and establishment of 1,000-bedded general hospital in Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs7.052 billion.

The members of the Planning and Development Board and secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.