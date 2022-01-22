Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 02:52 pm

PDWP approves execution of 7 uplift projects worth Rs8.910 billion

PDWP

Image: File

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.910 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting held on Friday with Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included improvement and remodeling of Desert Branch Canal Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs459.878 million, checking erosive action of River Chenab at Rs61.470 million, feasibility study of renovation and operationalisation of sports goods and material testing lab (PC-II) at Rs50 million, establishment of Project Management Unit for Lai Nullah expressway at Rs95.085 million, widening/improvement of road from Dijikot Tandlianwala Road to Chak No 91/GB at Rs490.67 million, widening/improvement of road from Vanike Tarrar to Chak Bhatti Turn at Rs700.687 million and establishment of 1,000-bedded general hospital in Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs7.052 billion.

The members of the Planning and Development Board and secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

Read More

3 hours ago
Sri Lankan inflation hits record 14% as food crisis worsens

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka consumer prices shot up a record 14 per cent...
11 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
15 hours ago
Expected Increase in Prices of Hyundai Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

The troubles of mini budget are progressively sweeping the auto industry, and...
15 hours ago
Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a busy year in 2021, nearly...
16 hours ago
Stand-Up comedian Louie Anderson, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the iconic standup comedian who rose to recognition with his...
17 hours ago
Pakistan, Iraq sign deal to promote tourism, people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have signed a deal to promote and facilitate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 seconds ago
PM Imran urges international community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again called upon the...
Priyanka Chopra
9 mins ago
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple...
iphone
14 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
34 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement