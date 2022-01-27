Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:29 am

PDWP approves Rs3.44 billion development projects

Photo: File

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of four development schemes of urban development and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3.44 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The schemes included construction of an underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan road, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.54 billion, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala road from Saggian Bypass to Begum Kot, Lahore at the cost of Rs740.568 million.

They also included, rehabilitation of Jaranwala–Faisalabad road at the cost of Rs777.3 million and construction of road from Sheikhupura Interchange (M-2) to Qaap along the motorway at the cost of Rs381.764 million.

Members of the P&D Board and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

