14th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.930 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs47.01 in the open market on January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on January 14, 2022.

SAR PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
1 SAR 47.3 PKR
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.900 141.140
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.690 202.030
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.930 47.010
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.850 131.080
SWEDISH KRONA 19.690 19.720
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.710 242.120
US Dollar 176.100 176.600

