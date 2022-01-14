SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.930 and selling rate of 1 Riyal to PKR was Rs47.01 in the open market on January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.