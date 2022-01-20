Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani rupee on January 20, 2022 2021 is 0.0049 Pakistani Rupee.

Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan

Check the updated SHIB to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 20 Jan 2022)