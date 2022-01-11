SRB-registered taxpayers advised to file sales tax return on its portal

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has advised the taxpayers registered with the provincial tax authorities to file their monthly sales tax return on the SRB portal.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the SRB said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a National Sales Tax return, which is in the process of implementation.

As agreed by the FBR, this return is only applicable to the FBR registered persons at this stage. The revenue board is in the process of consultations with the provinces for extension of the National Sales Tax Return to them.

In view of the above, to avoid any problem, all persons registered with the SRB are requested to continue filing their Sindh sales tax returns in the form SST-03 on SRB portal, i.e., http://e.srb.gos.pk in accordance with the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011, and the rules made thereunder.

The SRB would advise its registered persons when Single National Sales Tax Return is fully developed by the FBR/PRAL in consultation with the provinces and after proper user acceptance tests are carried out.

Any departure from the above advice may entail contravention proceedings by the SRB officers for non-filing of the prescribed return with the SRB, which may lead to imposition of penalty and other related consequences, it added.