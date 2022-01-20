Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:35 pm

Unisame calls for making Exim bank functional for barter trade

Unisame

Unisame

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of the Commerce Ministry towards the incomplete modalities for barter trade with Iran, a statement said on Thursday.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that the ministry has authorised the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) to open accounts of importers and exporters for enabling smooth and prompt payments for them.

This system is inappropriate and instead the Exim Bank could have played this role and accommodate both the parties to the barter transactions more efficiently, smoothly and without any trust deficit, he noted.

Thaver urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to take up the matter of barter trade with Iran and other countries, and make the Exim Bank functional in Pakistan to fully facilitate barter trade not only with Iran, but other countries who are ready for barter trade with Pakistan.

He said that the barter trade is considered very healthy and is the best way to get rid of smuggling across the borders, urging the ministry to expedite the mechanism to facilitate the businessmen.

The Unisame council urged the SBP to coordinate with Mincom and develop a proper system for barter trade to expedite the matter as it is believed that Mincom and QCCI are unable to conclude the modalities and are only exchanging drafts for improvement and finalising a system.

Read More

1 hour ago
Kerala Lottery result today 20th January 2022, Karunya Plus KN 404 lottery result

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by...
2 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20.1.22,...
6 hours ago
Rupee falls to third straight day on high oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar...
6 hours ago
Imam for making easy credit facility for growers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on...
6 hours ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Omani officials on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance the...
6 hours ago
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

BEIJING: China further reduced bank lending costs on Thursday in the latest...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 2022 Anthem
1 min ago
When PSL 2022 Anthem Will be Released? Find Out

PSL 2022 Anthem: The anthem for the seventh edition of the Pakistan...
7 mins ago
Da Vinci should grace new euro notes: Lagarde

PARIS: European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde suggested Thursday that Renaissance master...
Omicron
10 mins ago
Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

Omicron Surge : The federal government has allowed the use of another...
FPCCI
12 mins ago
FPCCI proposes ‘Charter of Economy’ for growth

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement