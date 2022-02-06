Bitcoin to PKR: Today BTC Price in Pakistan on, 6th February 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,279,398.29 on (Sunday), February 6, 2022.

The rate of BTC increases 0.25% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,260,913.45 on Feb 5, 2021.

BTC TO PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,279,398.29 PKR