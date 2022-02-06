Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:06 am
Bitcoin to PKR: Today BTC Price in Pakistan on, 6th February 2022

Bitcoin

Image: File

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,279,398.29 on (Sunday), February 6, 2022.

The rate of BTC increases 0.25% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,260,913.45 on Feb 5, 2021.

BTC TO PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC =  7,279,398.29 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

